Summer ball raises £13,000 for charity

MORE than £13,000 was raised for the Chiltern Centre for disabled young people in Henley through a raffle and silent auction at Shiplake College’s summer ball.

More than 200 guests enjoyed dinner followed by dancing to the band Uptown Showdown.

Cindy Harper, who chairs the Shiplake College Parents’ Association, said: “This charity does an amazing job supporting young people who have challenges to enjoy the many aspects of life that present difficulty for them, allowing them to meet with others and have days out with support.

“This fabulous result was due to the generosity of the donations from local businesses and parents of the college. Thank you to everyone who attended.”

Headteacher Tyrone Howe said: “This was a terrific evening filled with laughter, dancing and fun and all for a good cause.

“A big thank-you to the team of parents on the committee who worked so hard to organise such a successful evening.”

Harriet Barcella, marketing and communications manager for the charity, said: “It was a magical event and we so appreciate the hard work that everybody put into making it happen. Events like this have an enormous impact on the work that we do to empower young people with disabilities to live life to the full. We simply could not open our doors without support like this so a huge thank-you to everybody involved.”