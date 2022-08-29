New chairman at Chiltern Centre

THE new chairman of trustees at the Chiltern Centre says he will put his business experience to use in his new role.

Ivor Lloyd, 72, has taken over from Paul Barrett, who stood down after 19 years with the charity, which cares for young adults with learning disabilities at the centre off Greys Road.

He said: “My background is 31 years with Marks & Spencer, two years with GlaxoSmithKline, helping with the merger of Glaxo Wellcome and Smith Kline Beecham. Then two years running a £12million turnover small and medium-sized enterprise and regional director of W H Smith as an interim job.”

He retired in 2016 and for the past 11 years was responsible for the commercial side of Eton College, including Dorney Lake where the 2012 Olympic regatta took place.

Mr Lloyd, who has lived in Caversham for the past 50 years, was an elite rower himself. He said: “I am also president of Eastbourne Rowing Club, which is my home town. I started rowing at Eastbourne College then went to row for Eastbourne-on-the-Sea, so coastal rowing. At the time I was moved by M&S and ended up in Reading so I went back on the river. That brought me to the area and I live in Caversham Heights.”

He represented Great Britain in the world championships in Amsterdam in 1977, winning gold in the quadruple sculls.

He also rowed for Wales and captained the country’s team at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1986. Mr Lloyd said: “The British sculling team, which I was part of, were based here so that brought me to Leander Club and really my involvement here in Henley has been since the mid-

Seventies.

“During the build-up to the Games I was asked to captain Leander, so I was captain and director of rowing for 25 years, then took over as chairman while I was still working and was chairman for seven years, which ended in 2016.”

Mr Lloyd said he was eager to share his experience and knowledge after retiring but the coronavirus pandemic made it hard to find a non-executive position until he approached the Chiltern Centre.

He said: “I was saying to Paul Barrett and the team, ‘How can I help you? I have all this skill and knowledge, so if I can be of any help’ and that was the start point.

“This role, which is looking after young adults, synergises with what I have been doing in developing young rowers over the years.”