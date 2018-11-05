Quiz evening

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
Monday, 05 November 2018
CHILTERN Edge School Association is to hold a quiz night.
This will take place in the hall at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane on Friday, November 16 (doors open at 7pm).
There will be refreshments and a licensed bar.
Teams of up to six people can take part at a cost of £3 per person. To book, email gillymcgowan@yahoo.co.uk
