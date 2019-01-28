ICT upgrade for school

MORE than £150,000 has been spent on ICT infrastructure at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school in Sonning Common.

There is a new server room and the cabling, network infrastructure, servers and telephone system have all been replaced.

Jonathon Peck, chief financial and operations officer at the Maiden Erlegh Trust, which took over the secondary school last year, said this was the first of a number of improvements at the school to make it “a learning and working environment fit for the 21st century”.

He added: “We are committed to ensuring the facilities support the needs of students, staff and the local community for many years to come.”

Headteacher Moira Green said: “These are very exciting times for the school and we are working closely with the trust to implement our five-year plan to improve the facilities.”