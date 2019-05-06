Funding for school roof

A SCHOOL in Sonning Common has received a £1m grant to replace its roof.

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge, in Reades Lane, received the funding from the Department for Education to replace its entire roof covering.

The school had applied for the work to be done through the Condition Improvement Fund.

This helps keep academy and sixth-form college buildings safe and in good working order.

Jonathon Peck, chief financial and operations officer at the Maiden Erlegh Trust, said: “The fund was heavily oversubscribed, so the fact that we have been fully funded for this project is incredibly pleasing.

“My thanks go to the estates team and our partners, AMR Consult, for helping us to secure this funding.

“This positive outcome means we can conduct much needed improvement works and further outlines our commitment to ensuring this school is fit for the 21st century.”