Open school

AN open evening will be held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

This is aimed at parents of pupils in year five, who will be joining the secondary school in September next year.

There will be presentations in the school hall at 5.15pm and 7.15pm.

For more information, call 0118 972 1500.