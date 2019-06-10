Monday, 10 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open school

AN open evening will be held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common on Wednesday, July 3 from 5pm to 8pm. 

This is aimed at parents of pupils in year five, who will be joining the secondary school in September next year.

There will be presentations in the school hall at 5.15pm and 7.15pm.

For more information, call 0118 972 1500.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33