Boys take sports title

PUPILS at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common have won an athletics competition.

Twelve pupils in year 7 took part in the South Oxfordshire School Games sports hall athletics competition at Icknield School.

Seven schools from across the district took part in the event, which included an obstacle relay, eight-lap paarlauf, shot put, speed bounce, vertical jump, standing long jump and triple jump.

The years 7 boys won all but one of the six track races. The boys were the overall winners and are due to compete at the county finals.