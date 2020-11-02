Monday, 02 November 2020

New school lottery

THE Chiltern Edge School Association is holding a monthly lottery to raise money.

Entry costs £1 and there will be three draws on the first day of every month, starting on November 1.

The prizes are £30, £20 and £10 with a bonus draw on December 14 worth £100.

The money will go to Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge school in Reades Lane, Sonning Common.

The association will also be holding a no-bake cake fundraiser and raffle on November 12 with details to be confirmed.

It is also seeking people who can offer prizes, bake cakes, or help out with events in general.

For more infomation, call the school on 0118 972 1500 or email meceoffice@
maidenerleghtrust.org

