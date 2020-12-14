Prize draw

Bloom leader honoured for horticultural achievement
Wednesday, 16 December 2020
THE Chiltern Edge School Association is holding a Christmas draw.
Prizes include hampers, vouchers and money.
To take part, text CESAXMAS to 70085 with a voluntary £5 donation by Monday.
The winners will be called on Monday evening and will need to collect their prizes from Caversham by the following Saturday.
14 December 2020
