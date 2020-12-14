Prize draw

Wednesday, 16 December 2020

THE Chiltern Edge School Association is holding a Christmas draw.

Prizes include hampers, vouchers and money.

To take part, text CESAXMAS to 70085 with a voluntary £5 donation by Monday.

The winners will be called on Monday evening and will need to collect their prizes from Caversham by the following Saturday.

