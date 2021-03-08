Uniforms wanted

THE Chiltern Edge School Association is accepting donations of second-hand uniforms as pupils return to the secondary school in Sonning Common.

These will be sold and any money raised will go back into Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane.

To donate or buy items of uniform, contact Suzanne Lovegrove, who chairs the school’s parents’ association, via CESA Facebook page. Alternatively call the school on 0118 972 1500 or email meceoffice@maiden

erleghtrust.org