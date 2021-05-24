School kit

THE Chiltern Edge School Association has raised and spent more than £9,000 since September.

The parent-run association holds fundraisers in aid of Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common.

So far it has bought goals for the PE department for £600, seagull and windproof bins for £1,413, benches for £3,090, computer software for £140, a mock law court trial for £165, a new laser cutter for the art, design and technology department for £3,800 and a new fridge freezer for the science department for £216.67.