Tree sponsors

PARENTS can sponsor a tree as part of an eco-club at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

The Reades Lane secondary school was recently given 105 saplings to plant by the Woodland Trust.

Students will plant the trees in the school grounds and the Chiltern Edge School Association will be offering families the opportunity to sponsor them.

A sponsor’s plaque will cost £10, £15 for two and £20 for three.

