Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School praise

A SURVEY of parents and students about Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common has produced positive feedback.

Andy Hartley, head of the secondary school in Reades Lane, said 97 per cent of respondents said they would recommend the school and 99 per cent rated it as “good to excellent”.

Ninety-nine per cent of parents rated the quality of teaching as “good or better”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33