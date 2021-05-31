School praise

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
A SURVEY of parents and students about Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common has produced positive feedback.
Andy Hartley, head of the secondary school in Reades Lane, said 97 per cent of respondents said they would recommend the school and 99 per cent rated it as “good to excellent”.
Ninety-nine per cent of parents rated the quality of teaching as “good or better”.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say