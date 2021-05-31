Clothes cash

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
CHILTERN Edge School Association raised almost £100 by recycling clothes.
The parent-association
accepted donations of clothes as part of the Rags 2 Riches campaign, which collects and pays for them.
The money will go towards equipment for Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common.
31 May 2021
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
