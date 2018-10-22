Christmas festival date

THE Henley Christmas Festival will take place on Friday, November 30 from 5pm to 9pm.

Reindeer will lead the children’s lantern parade from the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows to Friday Street at 5pm.

The lights on the large Christmas tree in Market Place will be switched on at 7pm by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert and the child who wins his Christmas card competition.

This will be followed by carol singing in Market Place accompanied by the Woodley Concert Band. Father Christmas will be in his grotto at the Kenton Theatre in New Street from 4pm to 8.30pm. There will be craft, charity and community group stalls and others selling food and drink from 5pm to 9pm, together with rides.

The town centre will be closed to vehicles from 3pm.

The Mayor said: “My family and I always look forward to the Christmas festival and this year is no exception. We’ve attended every year, including the rainy ones.

“It should be a fun evening — I can’t wait and I hope to see a great turnout.”

Pitches (3m by 3m) cost £60 for commercial businesses and £15 for charities. To book one, call the town hall on (01491) 630071.