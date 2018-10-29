Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
CHRISTMAS cards are go on sale in Wargrave to raise money for charity.
A pop-up shop will be run by volunteers at the old pavilion off Recreation Road from 9am to 7pm on Tuesday, November 6 and 9am to 5pm the next day.
It is being organised by Cards for Good Causes, which supports more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, the NSPCC and the Alzheimer’s Society as well as the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and child bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream.
The shop is usually located at Elizabeth Court retirement home in Victoria Road but has been moved this year due to building work at the home.
