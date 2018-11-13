Meowy Christmas, Mr Mayor

A BOY has won the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas card competition with a picture featuring one of his family’s kittens.

Freddy Burton, seven, who is in year 2 at Valley Road Primary School, drew the River Thames and Henley Bridge at night with Father Christmas flying overhead in his sleigh.

On the bridge are his parents Tom and Laura and six-month-old cat Bagel with a speech bubble, saying “Meowy Christmas”.

The colourful drawing also depicts Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer towing Santa’s sleigh over a family of swans, saying “Merry Christmas, animals”.

There are also two fish wearing a festive hat and antlers as well as a quad scull crew on the water shouting “Ho! Go! Row!”.

This was inspired by Freddy’s father, who used to row for Leander Club in Henley and is now director of rowing at the Oratory School in Woodcote.

There are also two elves on the bridge saying “Love Henley”, a robin and a string of coloured lights that are reflected in the water.

Freddy was one of four pupils from the school, where his mother is a teacher, who took the top four places in the annual competition, which had a theme of “The River Thames in Henley”.

His drawing will appear on Mayor Glen Lambert’s official card, which will be printed by the Higgs Group, pubishers of the Henley Standard.

Freddy, who lives with his parents, three-year-old sister Sophie and another kitten named Waffle in Woodcote, will also press the switch to light up the 28ft Nordmann fir in Market Place at the Henley Christmas Festival on Friday, November 30.

He said he chose to draw a river scene as he thought it would “look beautiful”. “I really like drawing and colouring and I’d like to be an artist when I’m older,” he said.

“I’m exciting about switching on the lights but also a bit nervous because there will be lots of people there.”

Mrs Burton said: “The drawing took him a long time and he put in a lot of effort, so I’m very proud of him. We spent a lot of time talking about the river, its features and its animals.”

The runner-up was Georgina Haigh, nine, of Nicholas Road, Henley, who is in year 5. She drew Santa hanging Christmas lights from Henley Bridge while wondering aloud: “Is this okay?”

This was inspired by Henley artist Clive Hemsley, who attached lights to the structure without permission in the spring.

The strings of LED fairy lights are still up but due to be removed by Oxfordshire County Council.

In third place was Esme Carter, six, who drew a school of fish sitting down to an underwater Christmas dinner in the Thames, while fourth-placed Tilly Gordon, 10, drew Santa being towed along the river by fish.

Headteacher Tim Coulson, who announced the winners’ names at a school assembly, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the children and proud that everyone who took part really put something of themselves into it.

“I’m delighted for Freddy as he is a very unassuming and caring boy who would be the first to applaud someone else’s success. He put a lot of work into it and it’s nice to see someone younger win.”

Councillor Lambert, who received 150 entries to the competition, said: “It was very difficult to choose just four winners as there were so many brilliant works of art.

“I really appreciated the cards designed by Ruby Allen, Rose Nieduszynska, Rowan Richins, Beatrice Bertiolli Smith and Megan Bowsher Larner, who all featured ice skating on the river, because it was a painting of people ice skating on the Thames in London that gave me the idea for this year’s theme.

“William Sadler came close for his detailed drawing of The New Orleans, as did Lucy Jean-Jean for drawing the cutest reindeer, David Szumilkin for his promotion of local businesses, Zara Barnett for her very topical giant pink Santa hippo and Dulcie Meachin for her inspired drawing of Henley on a bauble hanging on a tree.

“Meanwhile, Lily Clegg drew a Christmas scene that was as cute as it was amusing and Stanley Bayly-Torreiro showed unique style with his hilarious depiction of Henley as bright and Christmassy while Berkshire was a dark, cold place across the river!

“There were also some lovely pictures of our bridge from Annabelle Rogers, Oliver Dodson and, Chloe Pullen and I particularly appreciated Georgia Willow Haigh’s satirical take on the twinkle lights. I also loved Tilly Gordon’s adorable ‘reindeer fish’ and Esme Carter’s fish exchanging gifts underwater, which was so cute.

“Last, but certainly not least, I have to thank Isabella Miles-Kingston for featuring me on her card and Frances Sadler for drawing my wife Anna and I enjoying a Christmas cruise.”