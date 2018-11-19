Monday, 19 November 2018

Tree festival

A CHRISTMAS tree festival will be held at Hambleden village hall on Saturday, December 1 from 1pm to 5pm.

More than 20 trees decorated by local families, clubs and businesses will be on display. There will also be entertainment by the village brownies and rainbow group, carols performed by the Hambleden church choir and festive food including hot turkey rolls, mince pies and mulled wine.

The festival is in aid of the hall’s maintenance.

