Monday, 26 November 2018

Snowman theme for windows competition

THE theme of this year’s Henley Christmas window display competition is “The greatest snowman”.

Businesses and shops have to create a display which must be ready for judging by 10am on Monday, December 10.

Each window must feature:

The business’s own trade or profession

The theme from a Christmas film of your choosing

A decorated snowman of your choosing, including homemade ones.

First prize is £125, a trophy and a bottle of champagne. The second, third and fourth prizes are £100, £75 and £50 respectively plus a bottle of champagne.

The competition is organised by Carolyn Molyneux of Delegate Conference Services in Hart Street and sponsored by the Head Partnership solicitors, financial advisors Milton Gordon & Co and estate agent Philip Booth Esq and is supported by Henley Town Council.

To enter, complete the form printed here and return it by Friday, December 7.

For more information, email admin@delegate.uk.com

