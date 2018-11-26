Monday, 26 November 2018

Sign up for fancy dress Santa fun run

FAMILIES are being urged to sign up for this year’s Henley Santa fun run.

It will take place on Sunday, December 9 at 10am, starting and finishing at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

The event, which is sponsored by the Henley Standard and IBS Office Solutions, is being organised by town councillor Sarah Miller and former councillor Pam Phillips, who launched it when she was mayor in 2011.

The two-mile run will be off-road but is suitable for all ages. Participants can run, jog or walk it. Everyone taking part is encouraged to wear festive fancy dress but will be provided with a free Santa hat on the day.

There will be prizes for the fastest runner under 14 and the best dressed adult, team, family and child under 10.

Hot soup and mince pies will be provided at the finish.

Mrs Phillips says: “The emphasis is on fun and it’s for families.”

The run will be raising money for Henley Mayor Glen Lambert’s charities, Gillotts School, Henley Music School and the campaign to launch a respite service for dementia sufferers and their carers.

For more information, visit
www.santaontherun.co.uk

Alternatively, fill in the form printed here and send it to: Councillor Sarah Miller, c/o Henley town hall, Market Place, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2AQ.

The cost of a family ticket is £15 and the cost of one adult is £5. Cheques should be made payable to “Henley Town Council” and have Santa fun run written on the back.

Registration will also be available on the day from 9am.

