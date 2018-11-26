Turkey winner

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
Monday, 26 November 2018
THE winner of the competition to win a £75 turkey from Gabriel Machin, published in the Henley Standard on November 9, was Karen Ferebee, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.
She correctly answered that the turkey weighs 6kg.
26 November 2018
More News:
Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
A TRUMPETER, a school choir and an a capella ... [more]
POLL: Have your say