Monday, 17 December 2018

Tree lighting

THE lights on Wargrave’s Christmas tree will be switched on  on Wednesday.

The ceremony at the Greyhound pub in High Street will also include carol singing, festive food and drink and a visit by Father Christmas.

There will be a raffle and all the proceeds from the event will go to Camp Mohawk, the day centre for children with special needs in Crazies Hill.

