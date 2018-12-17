What’s still to come...

THE popular performance at Henley fire station in West Street will take place on Saturday night.

It will be in aid of the Fish Volunteer Centre in Sonning Common. Clive Mills, who chairs the charity, said: “The money we raise will go towards the training in safeguarding for our volunteers who help run the bus and look after our elderly clients.”

The performance at the Christ Church Centre on Tuesday will be in aid of Henley Music School.

Founder and director Laura Reineke said: “We are delighted to be a chosen charity again this year as every little helps towards us providing musical education in local primary schools.

“Living Advent is fantastically bonkers — we all love it and look forward to it every year.”

Thursday’s show at the Hart Surgery will be aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed. Fern Haynes, interim head of fund-raising at the charity, said: “We feel very privileged to be a part of the living advent calendar again this year. It’s such a quirky and fun event.”

The initative is sponsored by the Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard, the Head Partnership, the Henley Business Partnership, estate agent Philip Booth and marketing firm Breathe Creative.

Tonight’s (Friday) performance will take place at Holy Trinity Church. The remaining venues are as follows: December 15 Henley fire station; 16 d:two centre;

17 Simmons & Sons, Bell Street; 18 Christ Church Centre, 19 Red Fox, Henley Enterprise Park; 20 Hart and Bell Surgeries; 21 Town hall; 22 Delegate House, Hart Street; 23 Falaise Square;

24 St Mary’s Church.