Living Advent Day 13: Enchanted Players

Children from two primary schools in Henley performed at the 13th night of the Living Advent Calendar.

The youngsters from Sacred Heart and Trinity schools are members of the Enchanted Players drama group and took to the stage at Handelsbanken in Greys Road car park last night (Thursday).

The performance began with a rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by the group’s leader Daisy Smith from an upstairs window at the venue.

The children then performed poems and monologues, before acting out a version of folk tale The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

Dozens of people braved freezing temperatures to watch the performance, with Father Christmas also emerging from the building at the end to meet the children.

Miss Smith said: “I’m very proud of the kids.

“Some of them are so nervous at the start of term that they won’t even talk in front of their classmates.

“For them to come tonight and do this is huge for them.

“They all look forward to this and all the parents are very supportive of it.

“They even get a special visit from the real Father Christmas!”

The event was sponsored by Wild To Wonderful gardening service, with proceeds going to Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs near Wargrave.

Tonight’s performance will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Greys Hill.