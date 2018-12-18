Tuesday, 18 December 2018

Club hosts Christmas party for members

MORE than 130 people attended a festive drinks party in the ballroom at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

The members and their guests were welcomed by their host, club chairman Barry Jackson, and were served drinks and canapés while Roger Selman played the piano.

Mr Jackson paid tribute to former club council member Monty Taylor, who died recently.  He was key to planning and delivering the private members’ club’s fitness centre, which was completed in September.

Meanwhile, a photography competition run by past chairman Patricia Christmas was won by Heather Marsh.

Her image of a swan, which was chosen from 10 finalists, will be made into a large print to be hung on the upper floor of the club’s riverside pavilion.

The event raised £250 for the club’s Charity Action Group, which is supporting Carers Bucks, the Thames Valley Adventure Playground and the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley this year.

