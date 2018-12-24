Disruption warning

RAIL bosses have urged people travelling for Christmas to make their journeys before this weekend.

Work is scheduled to take place on rail lines between Sunday and Thursday, January 3. Staff from South Western Railway are also due to strike tomorrow (Saturday), next Thursday and New Year’s Eve, which could affect Great Western Railway services.

On Sunday and Monday and Sunday, December 30 there will be no direct trains between Reading and London Paddington. GWR trains will run an amended timetable on December 27, 28, 29 and 31 and January 1

In a message to passenger groups, GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “Our advice remains to try to travel by December 22 and not wait until Christmas Eve, for instance, when work will have started.”

For more information visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/planned-engineering/

