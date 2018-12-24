Monday, 24 December 2018

Hats appeal

TWO chefs are appealing for donations of hats, gloves and scarves to hand out when they serve up a Christmas supper to homeless people in Reading.

Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, of Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row, will be serving stew, brownies and hot tea to around 100 people living rough at Reading Minster on Sunday.

The couple say donated items should be clean and in a good condition and can be delivered to the restaurant until tomorrow (Saturday).

