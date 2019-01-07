Company donates £400 worth of presents to children’s hospice

INVESCO in Henley donated Christmas presents to Oxford children’s hospice Helen & Douglas House.

Each year the charity puts together a list of toys needed at the hospice for children to play with during their stays and local companies can choose which gifts to buy.

Invesco donated 40 presents worth £400, which included toys and sensory gifts as well as gifts for parents, terminally ill children and their siblings to take home.

There was much excitement when the presents arrived.

Finley, nine, who has been going to the hospice since he was just two, helped open them. He was born with a rare genetic condition which restricts his growth and he is susceptible to infection.

Finley, his mother Michaela and little sister Lucie stay at Helen & Douglas House several times a year so they can enjoy time together in a safe space that they all know. Finley enjoys playing minecraft and pool and baking or doing some art.

Christopher Lyes, head of UK retail distribution at Invesco, said: “Having worked with Helen & Douglas House as our charity partner during 2018, we have got to understand just what an amazing job that they do for the children and families that they work with. We are so pleased to be able to help in this small way.”