10th Christmas concert raises £5,300 for charity

THE 10th annual Spirit of Christmas concert held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley raised £5,300 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

More than 150 people attended the concert, which was organised by Peter O’Sullivan, from Gallowstree Common, whose son Matthew has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Mr O’Sullivan said: “It was wonderful to raise more than ever before.”

The performers included the Aliquando Chamber Choir, the Sacred Heart Primary School choir and a number of musicians and readers, left ro right, Peter O’Sullivan, Grace Plant, Charlie West, Sam Bessant, Steve Mappley, Emma Sterry, Louise Mappley, Nick Teale and Margie Barrass.

