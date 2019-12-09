Monday, 09 December 2019

Children post Santa letters

CHILDREN at Checkendon Pre-School were very excited when they went to post their letters to Father Christmas.

The staff teamed up with local postmaster Ric Tilbe, who created a post box for the children to post their letters straight to the North Pole — first class!

