Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common sang carols at a Christmas bazaar held at the village hall.
They were accompanied on the guitar by Jonny Begood and a bucket collection raised about £40.
The bazaar was organised by Mr K C Gambhir Raj, from the One Stop shop.
16 December 2019
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
