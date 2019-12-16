Monday, 16 December 2019

Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity

DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common sang carols at a Christmas bazaar held at the village hall.

They were accompanied on the guitar by Jonny Begood and a bucket collection raised about £40.

The bazaar was organised by Mr K C Gambhir Raj, from the One Stop shop.

