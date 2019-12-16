Rotary club lunch for older people

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
ABOUT 25 older and disabled people attended a Christmas lunch organised by Henley Rotary Club at the Christ Church Centre.
The guests enjoyed a festive drink and four courses including a roast dinner followed by mince pies.
It was the second year running that the event has been held.
Organiser John Grout, a member and former president of the club, said: “It went very well indeed and the attendance was better than last year.
“It gives people a chance to spend time in each other’s company and spread a bit of cheer.”
