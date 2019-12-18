Christmas pop-up shop

A NEW Christmas-themed pop-up shop has opened in Henley.

Greg and Gina Hope have taken over the former Creative Duck temporary shop in Duke Street to sell a range of hand-made craftware as well as food, toiletries, decorations, incense and other gifts.

The couple, from Hare Hatch, were previously selling their goods at the shop and asked to take over.

They hope their venture, simply called Xmas Pop-Up, will continue trading after Christmas by selling a wider range of goods and could also host community events such as yoga workshops upstairs. Their products include felt figures made by women’s groups in Nepal and clothing from Thailand, where they previously lived with their son Kai, 17, who attends The Henley College.

They are also selling hemp-based goods from the Hempen farm at Goring Heath, hats by Henley firm HOT Tweed and a small selection of wares from Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre.

Mr Hope, from Marlow, met his American wife while they were teaching English in Japan and they have since run similar shops together in her native California.

Mrs Hope said: “This was a real last-minute thing, especially as we first spent a bit of time trying to convince Creative Duck to stay. We couldn’t believe they were leaving just before Christmas.

“They were very helpful in putting us in touch with the landlord and it has been a rush to get things into place but our suppliers have been very helpful and supportive.

“We’ve been really lucky to find so many local artists who are passionate about protecting the environment. It has been a really promising start and we’re totally confident that it’s going to do well.”

Creative Duck, which was part of a networking group of the same name, was based in the former Galaxy Nails unit for about a month.