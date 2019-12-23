Monday, 23 December 2019

Hamper gift to food bank

THE Millie’s Dream appeal presented a Christmas hamper gift to the Henley food bank run by the youth and community project Nomad.

The hamper was filled with goodies including cakes, cookies, chocolates, wine and savoury snacks.

The presentation was made by 12-year-old Millie Roberts, after whom the appeal is named, to Nomad family team manager Tim Prior.

The appeal to raise money for defibrillators was started by Millie’s mother Sarah in 2013 as her daughter has a heart and lung condition.

