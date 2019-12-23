BOOTS the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday and Tuesday but closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Boxing Day.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, is open from 9am to 8pm on Monday and next Friday and 9am to 7pm on Tuesday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Henley pharmacy in Bell Street, Henley, is open from from 8.45am to 5.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and Friday but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Day Lewis pharmacy in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is open from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm on Monday and Tuesday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but re-opens on Friday from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm.

The Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Goring, is open from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Lloyds Pharmacy in High Street, Benson, is open from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Lloyds Pharmacy in Victoria Road, Wargrave, is open from 8.45am to 6.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and nex Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The pharmacy in Couching Street, Watlington, is open from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Lloyds Pharmacy in Peppard Road, Emmer Green, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Boots the chemist in Church Street, Caversham, is open from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Rowlands pharmacy in Hemdean Road, Caversham, is open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Markand pharmacy in Henley Road, Caversham, is open from 9am to 5.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and next Friday. It is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.