Former PM joins guests at party

MORE than 120 elderly residents attended a Christmas high tea party held at Colleton Primary School in Twyford.

The guests enjoyed drinks, sandwiches and cakes as well as entertainment from musician Ben Whitmore and the school choir, who even sang festive songs in Spanish.

The two-hour event, named Be A Santa To A Senior, has been running for seven years and is organised by a number of businesses and organisations in the town, including Home Instead Senior Care, Age Concern, the David Brownlow Foundation, TimeFinders and Twyford Together.

It was compèred by Paul Johnson of Home Instead Senior Care, whose company sponsored the leaving gifts of boxes of biscuits. TimeFinders sponsored the bucks fizz welcome drinks. The guests also receied a hand-coloured Christmas card made by pupils at the school. Maidenhead MP Theresa May was the special guest of the day and spent time talking to the guests.

For many people it was a chance to meet with friends for a good chat.

Melissa Johnson, co-director at Home Instead, which provides care and support at clients’ homes, said: “This event is always so wonderful — it really is a highlight of the Christmas season for us as well as our guests.

“Everyone works so hard in making it a joyous afternoon and we were very thankful and honoured to be joined by Theresa May, who goes out of her way to spend time with every single person who attends the party.

“It is our small way of making sure we give a little back to the older generation and ensure they start the festive season with a good party and catching up with friends.”