Monday, 30 December 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Developer’s festive party for retirees

Developer’s festive party for retirees

RESIDENTS of the Albert Court retirement homes development got into the Christmas spirit with a party.

They were served mince pies and mulled wine while being entertained by children I mogen and Sam, who sang Christmas carols. The event was organiseed by developer McCarthy & Stone. Sales director Julie Ward said: “Everyone had a wonderful time. I’d like to thank Imogen and Sam for their brilliant performance, helping to get our festive season off to a fantastic start.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33