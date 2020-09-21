Market to downsize

THE Herb Farm in Sonning Common still hopes to hold its annual Christmas market but on a smaller scale.

David Burton, who runs the business in Peppard Road, said: “I’m positive that we can at least put something on.

“We are looking at maybe a week with our usual stalls that could be rotated.

“We can’t hold our usual market as we normally have 600 or 700 people each day and it would be stupid for us to do that.”

The Herb Farm hosted an art exhibition with Sarah Pye, a Henley artist who has a studio in the village, earlier this month.

Ms Pye provided visitors with masks and hand sanitizer and there was already a one-way system in place at the business.

“It was very good and the whole place looked fantastic,” said Mr Burton.

“There were a couple of customers who travelled quite far to see the show.

“It’s always a positive thing when people can get out and about in a safe way.”