Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley has chosen the town’s Christmas tree.

Ken Arlett selected the 35ft Nordmann fir during a visit to Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common with his wife Dorothy.

Farmer Andrew Ingram has provided the tree to the town for the past six years.

Councillor Arlett said: “He has given us an amazing tree this year. We are looking forward to seeing it put up in November.

“We hope that in six weeks’ time things will be a bit better. We want to get lots of people down to see the lights switch-on but it won’t be the same as last year, which is sad.”

Mr Ingram said the tree was 30 years old, adding: “It’s a good choice, it’s a nice tree.”

As usual, the tree will be placed in front of the town hall and decorated with white lights.

David Millar, from Invesco, which sponsors the tree, said: “I’m very pleased with the tree that Ken has chosen.”

The Tree Barn will be open to the public as normal this year.

Mr Ingram said: “We are very much hoping that the tree site will run as normal but we have started online orders in case people are concerned about visiting.”