Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

Christmas tree chosen by Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley has chosen the town’s Christmas tree.

Ken Arlett selected the 35ft Nordmann fir during a visit to Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common with his wife Dorothy.

Farmer Andrew Ingram has provided the tree to the town for the past six years.

Councillor Arlett said: “He has given us an amazing tree this year. We are looking forward to seeing it put up in November.

“We hope that in six weeks’ time things will be a bit better. We want to get lots of people down to see the lights switch-on but it won’t be the same as last year, which is sad.”

Mr Ingram said the tree was 30 years old, adding: “It’s a good choice, it’s a nice tree.”

As usual, the tree will be placed in front of the town hall and decorated with white lights.

David Millar, from Invesco, which sponsors the tree, said: “I’m very pleased with the tree that Ken has chosen.”

The Tree Barn will be open to the public as normal this year.

Mr Ingram said: “We are very much hoping that the tree site will run as normal but we have started online orders in case people are concerned about visiting.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33