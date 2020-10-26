Monday, 26 October 2020

A CHRISTMAS market will take place at Leander Club in Henley from December 16 to 20.

The garden market will include local artisan food and drink suppliers, craft businesses and hot food operators and some evening entertainment depending on covid-19 restrictions.

Leander will be running a bar under a big tent at one end of the garden as well.

The market will be open from 5pm to 9pm from Wednesday to Friday and from noon to 9pm at the weekend. Entry will cost £5 with half going to a local charity to be chosen by the club’s committee.

The garden can fit 260 people safely and the market will operate on a one-in-one-out system if it gets too busy.

Al Heathcote, general manager of Leander Club, said: “The whole point is to help out some small local businesses.

“We want to charge them a small fee to trade at the market but they will be able to trade for very little. We’re trying to save Christmas.”

There are 25 spaces available. For more information, visit www.leander.co.uk/
2020/10/21/come-to-the-christmas-market-at-leander-club

• The Leander clubhouse is currently closed until next Friday for refurbishment.

