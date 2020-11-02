Monday, 02 November 2020

Barn re-opens

A CHRISTMAS shop based at the Tree Barn in Christmas Common opens tomorrow (Saturday).

It will be open from 9am to 5.30pm daily until Christmas Eve, when it will shut at 3pm.  

The shop, now in its 19th year, is run by Jane Ingram and sells a range of Christmas decorations and lights.

Cut trees are now available and can be ordered online for the first time due to the covid-19 pandemic.

