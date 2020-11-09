Stallholder donates Christmas toys to families in need

A CHRISTMAS stall owner is donating her stock to needy families in Sonning Common as all her events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicky Doe, 52, runs a children’s Mickey Mouse stall at events such as the Christmas markets, which have been cancelled due to

She doesn’t want her stock to sit in storage so is creating Christmas stockings for families who have suffered financially as a result of the crisis.

Mrs Doe said: “Each stocking will have approximately 10 small gifts, such as spud guns, slime, fidget spinners, fairy wings, alien eggs, balls and chocolate treats.

“I’ve already been contacted by around 30 families who have between two and four children and I will distribute directly to them.

“The remaining stock is being split between three groups which are helping families.”

The groups are Free Meals, Full Hearts in Reading, the Amersham Road Community Centre in Caversham and a group in Bracknell which has been providing packed lunches for children. Mrs Doe’s 11-year-old son, Frankie, attends Bishopswood Special School in Grove Road, Sonning Common, and she is a member of the Bishopswood School Association.

She said: “I used to run my own book-keeping company but due to my son’s profound learning disabilities and his care needs, I set up my children’s game stall as my husband could care for him at weekends.

“I have seen first-hand how devastating the lack of funding through our charity has impacted on children. We have lost the majority of our income as we haven’t been able to hold events to raise money for much-needed equipment.

“The children will miss out on the Christmas party, Christmas fair and a visit from Santa .

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the requests for help and also feel very proud of those who are brave enough to ask for support as it’s a difficult thing to do when you have never needed to do so before.”

Mrs Doe can be contacted by email at vickyjdoe@hotmail.com