Monday, 16 November 2020

Treats boxes for elderly

SONNING Common Magazine has launched an appeal to raise money for Christmas treat boxes.

The boxes are for elderly and vulnerable people in the village and will include food such as dates, cakes, biscuits, chocolates and tinned goods.

This is instead of their annual Christmas Day lunch, which is usually held in the village hall but has been  cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Donations can be left at the Fish office in Kennylands Road, Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road, or the food bank at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road, Peppard Common. 

To donate money, write a cheque made out to the parish council and post it in the letter box next to the main door of the village hall with the reference “Christmas treats’”.

