Trees for sale

CHRISTMAS trees are now being sold at Sonning Common Primary school in Grove Road to raise money.

The 200 saplings were planted behind the key stage two building two years ago and are now 1ft to 2ft tall and cost £15 each.

Nordman firs will also be on sale at £30 for a 5ft/6ft tree and £40 for a 6ft/7ft one. Trees can be collected from the school on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5 (times to be confirmed).

To buy a tree, you need a booking from the school. Email it to pta@sonning-

common.oxon.sch.uk or drop into the school office by Sunday, November 22.

Payment can be made by a cheque made payable to Sonning Common Primary school, cash or through Paypal using pta@sonning-common.oxon.sch.uk