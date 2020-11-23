Monday, 23 November 2020

Shining example

WHEN to put your Christmas tree up has been a longstanding debate with tradition suggesting that it should at the beginning of Advent. 

This means the fourth Sunday before Christmas, which this year is Sunday, November 29. 

However, Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton has ignored tradition as his Christmas tree was shining brightly behind him during a virtual town council meeting on Tuesday.

Fellow councillors did not stop to comment on the decorations but the tree certaintly made for a more interesting Zoom background than most.

I guess you could say he’s a rebel without a claus (hope you appreciate the pun, David)

