Monday, 30 November 2020

Gifts appeal

THE First Days charity, which aims to help reduce the effect of poverty on children, is appealing for Christmas stocking donations in Sonning Common. 

The type of items that can be donated are shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrush, books, small toys, crayons and a colouring book and craft items.

Donations can be dropped off at 46 Baskerville Road.

