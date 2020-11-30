Gifts appeal

Pre-school in appeal for money to ensure survival
THE pre-school in Wargrave is hoping to bounce ... [more]
Monday, 30 November 2020
THE First Days charity, which aims to help reduce the effect of poverty on children, is appealing for Christmas stocking donations in Sonning Common.
The type of items that can be donated are shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrush, books, small toys, crayons and a colouring book and craft items.
Donations can be dropped off at 46 Baskerville Road.
30 November 2020
