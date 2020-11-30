Monday, 30 November 2020

Christmas lunch off

THE Christmas Day lunch at Sonning Common village hall has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a team of volunteers will be distributing Christmas treat boxes to 100 villagers.

Each box will have a selection of Christmas puddings, chocolates, preserves, tinned goods, drinks and savoury items as well as a Christmas card designed by young people from the village youth club.    

Diana Pearman, editor of Sonning Common magazine, said: “Our plan this Christmas is to celebrate what we have and not what we are missing.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowd
funding/scchristmastreats
appeal

