35ft Christmas tree goes up despite lack of festival

HENLEY’S Christmas tree was installed in the town centre on Monday.

The 35ft Nordmann fir arrived on a flat-bed truck and was lowered into a hole in the ground in Falaise Square using a crane.

Members of the town council’s parks services team trimmed the base with chainsaws so that it would fit, then wedged blocks of wood around the base to hold it in place.

A few members of the public stopped to watch the half-hour operation.

The lights on the tree, which is sponsored by Invesco, were to be turned on at a small ceremony on yesterday (Thursday). In previous years, the tree lights have been turned on at the Christmas festival but the event has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the town council is marketing Henley as a festive shopping destination and has adopted the slogan “Support Henley”.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chose the tree from Greenfield Farm, a specialist grower in Christmas Common in September, said: “When the lights are on and twinkling, we hope it will give everyone some Christmas cheer.”

