Friday, 27 November 2020

Girl, 10, lights up town for Christmas 

Girl, 10, lights up town for Christmas 

A YOUNG girl from Sacred Heart Primary School has switched on the Christmas lights with Mayor Ken Arlett.

Anna Brandis, 10, won the Mayor of Henley’s Christmas card competition and one of her prizes was the honour of turning on the Christmas lights.

She was joined by her parents Matthew Brandis and Jenny Gadsden, and brother Tom, 13, at a small meeting in Falaise Square last night. 

Councillor Arlett, Santa and Anna had a count down from her family before lighting up the tree.

The ceremony would usually take place at the annual Christmas festival which had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The 35ft Nordmann fir, which was supplied by the Tree Barn in Christmas Common, was installed earlier this week. 

It was chosen by Cllr Arlett and is sponsored by Invesco.

 

