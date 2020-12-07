Poster contest

THE Sonning Common Santa on a Tractor event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, volunteers are asking children to take part in a Christmas drawing competition.

Children are encouraged to display their posters in their windows from December 15 to Christmas Day.

Photographs of entries should be sent by email to

teamsantasc@gmail.com for judging.

Everyone who enters will receive a certificate.

Volunteers are still raising money for the Fish volunteer centre. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/santa-on-a-tractor