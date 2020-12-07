Poster contest

Stalemate over cash to fund Bloom bid
NEGOTIATIONS over the funding for Goring’s entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 December 2020
THE Sonning Common Santa on a Tractor event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, volunteers are asking children to take part in a Christmas drawing competition.
Children are encouraged to display their posters in their windows from December 15 to Christmas Day.
Photographs of entries should be sent by email to
teamsantasc@gmail.com for judging.
Everyone who enters will receive a certificate.
Volunteers are still raising money for the Fish volunteer centre. To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/santa-on-a-tractor
07 December 2020
More News:
POLL: Have your say