Poster contest

THE Sonning Common Santa on a Tractor event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Instead, volunteers are asking children to take part in a Christmas drawing competition.

Children are encouraged to display their posters in their windows from December 15 to Christmas Day. 

Photographs of entries should be sent by email to 
teamsantasc@gmail.com for judging.

Everyone who enters will receive a certificate. 

Volunteers are still raising money for the Fish volunteer centre.  To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/santa-on-a-tractor

